Have you seen Angela? Tampa police search for missing woman

Police say 46-year-old Angela Tamecki was last seen Sunday night at her home on Heritage Point Drive.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for the public's help in finding a 46-year-old woman they say is missing and endangered.

Officers say Angela Marie Tamecki left her home in the 20100 block of Heritage Point Drive around 9:00 p.m. Sunday in her 2016 blue Nissan Sentra with a Florida license plate of IAA L74.

She is described as being 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a fitted white t-shirt and light blue jean shorts. Police say the Tamecki family is concerned for her safety.