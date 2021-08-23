Have you seen Angela? Tampa police search for missing woman

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for the public's help in finding a 46-year-old woman they say is missing and endangered.
Officers say Angela Marie Tamecki left her home in the 20100 block of Heritage Point Drive around 9:00 p.m. Sunday in her 2016 blue Nissan Sentra with a Florida license plate of IAA L74.
She is described as being 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a fitted white t-shirt and light blue jean shorts. Police say the Tamecki family is concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information on Angela's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.