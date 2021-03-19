Tampa police, family and friends mourn sudden loss of retired captain

The Tampa community said their final goodbyes to Michael Flynn Friday in Hillsborough County. He was 58 years old.

TAMPA, Fla. — In a touching service Friday at Bay Hope Christian Church in Lutz, about a dozen of Michael Flynn's family and friends shared stories about a beloved man who spent a lifetime making others feel protected and loved.

The former Tampa police captain died suddenly last Friday at the age of 58.

He leaves behind a wife, Yvette Flynn, who was a major with the Tampa Police Department before retiring the same day as her husband in January 2020.

The church was packed with friends, family, and Tampa-area leaders who came to pay their respects to a longtime guardian of the city.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who served as the chief of police from 2009 until 2015, shared memories of Flynn with the congregation.

"Although a tower of a man, Mike always had a sweet and gentle way about him. I recall on more than one occasion, in tense situations where he would grab that gun belt with both hands, lean back and pull his chin in and open his eyes wide, and let that enormous grin slowly explode over his face," she said.

Castor said Flynn was a unique listener, which helped make him a great hostage negotiator and an even better person in everyday life.

Flynn's son Scott credited his father for making him into the man he is today and fought back tears when he talked about the love Flynn had for his wife, Yvette.

"He demonstrated and modeled what true love looked like with his marriage to my mom and I tried to emulate the lessons I learned by watching them as I grew up. I know my marriage is better for that," said Scott Flynn.

Michael Flynn was a Marine before becoming a police officer in 1994, inspiring Scott to also serve his country and take up a career in law enforcement.

After retiring from TPD, Michael Flynn had joined the Fort Pierce Police Department in July of 2020.

Following the funeral in Lutz, a long procession of cars and police motorcycles traveled to Tampa Garden of Memories for a private burial service.