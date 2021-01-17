Tampa police mourn the death of retired chief Austin 'AC' McLane

The police department said he died in Georgia while surrounded by loved ones.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is mourning the loss of retired Police Chief Austin "A.C." McLane.

McLane first served the City of Tampa in January of 1963. Over the years he rose through the ranks and was promoted to chief in 1987, where he served until his retirement in 1991.

"A.C. McLane was the Chief of Police on the day I was sworn in, and for my first year, as a Tampa Police Officer", Chief Brian Dugan recalled. "My thoughts and prayers are now with the entire McLane family as they navigate this time of mourning."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also offered her condolences saying, "Chief A.C. McLane led the Tampa Police Department with integrity, strength, and honor. Through his daily actions, he exemplified what it meant to serve and protect our community, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work for him as a young officer"

The police department says, McLane died from complications stemming from pancreatic cancer while in Georgia where he was surrounded by loved ones-- he was 81-years-old.

McLane's wife, Davene said he was happiest while serving the City of Tampa and called his co-workers his family.

The McLane family is asking those who wish to make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Chief McLane's memory.