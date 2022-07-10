Tampa Police lead another convoy to North Port for Hurricane Ian relief

"You don't even have to ask for volunteers. They're gonna go because they know it's the right thing to do."

TAMPA, Fla. — More help is on the way to some of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Tampa police officers are heading to North Port to help with relief and recovery efforts. The convoy left this morning heading south with help and hope.

Plant City Police Chief Jim Bradford may have a small department, but two of its officers are heading to North Port for a week, along with about 40 Tampa police officers and several officers from Tampa International Airport.

"The only difference in this storm and the effects of this storm is the fact that it happened somewhere else. It could have happened here, it was supposed to happen here. So why wouldn't we send people to help, because I know that they would send people here," Bradford said.

And the help is badly needed in North Port.

"Pretty much devastation." District Chief Trevor Hall of Tampa Fire Rescue just got back from North Port this morning after spending nearly a week there helping people. "One of the things that we did was bring ice bags and water to people, tarps, MREs. And when we delivered some of that stuff, people were literally going to tears because they were just so appreciative that somebody was there showing up to help them."

As they prepared to leave, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor encouraged the officers to make memories.

"They're making a difference in these people's lives by going down and giving back to them and that's going to get them through to remember for the rest of their life that their service in law enforcement was to help, was to give back. And that's a lasting memory that they should pass on to the generations."