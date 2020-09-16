Video captures Tampa police officer lending a hand by changing tire

"I just wanted to show the world that there are good police officers."

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is showing off a good deed from one of its officers this week.

Video tweeted by TPD shows the unidentified officer finishing the job of changing a tire on a car, while a bystander stands back and captures the moment on his cell phone.

"Bringing a little sunshine to a cloudy day. Thank you to the Tampa Bay citizen that sent us this video of one of our officers lending a helping hand," the tweet reads.



During a time of growing tension between police and many communities, the man who recorded this interaction said he had one simple reason to pull out his camera.

"I just wanted to show the world that there are good police officers," the man says.

The man behind the camera wraps up with the words "you rock, buddy," in reference to the officer who stopped to help someone in need.

TPD's tweet received more than 500 likes and 100 comments, most of them supportive, in less than 36 hours.

