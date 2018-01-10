TAMPA, Fla. -- We have many reasons for why the chicken crossed the road, but what about Tampa ducks?

The Tampa Police Department shared a video on Facebook of Officer Mark Landry stopping busy traffic to help a family of ducks cross.

So, why did the ducks cross the road? Landry said it was to get to Raymond James Stadium for the Bucs game.

Thanks to Landry's quick thinking, the duck and her chicks made it safely across.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

