Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Tampa police

Officers said they were called to investigate in the first place because of shots being fired from a car in a club parking lot.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with Tampa Police officers Thursday night, according to a news release.

Police said they were called around 10:50 p.m. to East Busch Boulevard near North 40th Street after getting reports someone was shooting a gun from a gray Kia Soul.

Minutes later, officers said they and the Aviation Unit spotted the car going south on North 40th Street. Just before 11 p.m., police reported they tried to stop the Kia at the intersection of North 40th Street and East 32nd Avenue.

When this happened, the agency said a 42-year-old man got out of the passenger's side of the Kia and started shooting at officers. Neither of the two officers involved was hurt, but several shots made contact with their SUV, the release said.

Officers said they returned fire, hitting the man. Just after this, the man got back into the car and the driver, a 37-year-old woman, kept going down North 40th Street.

Moments later, the Kia stopped and the woman got out and surrendered to officers, the agency reported. The man was "tactically removed" from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they determined the gun inside the car was the same one used at the time the initial call about shots fired came in.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is the protocol for shootings involving police. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reportedly taking over the deadly shooting investigation.

The driver of the Kia was arrested and charges are pending for her from the State Attorney's Office, police said.