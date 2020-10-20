Tampa police respond to scene of officer-involved shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators with the Tampa Police Department have been dispatched to an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday morning near the Dollar General at 3110 N 50th St.
A police spokesperson said the shooting involved an "armed suspect" but did not immediately provide any further details.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, who fired shots or how many people may have been hit.
"It is very early in the investigation and information is fluid at this time," the police spokesperson wrote in an email.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
