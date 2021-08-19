Police: Officer fires gun at suspected armed robber in Tampa

Police say the suspected armed robber took out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a shooting early Thursday morning with a suspected armed robber.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Nebraska Avenue and Linebaugh Avenue.

According to police, the officer was looking for a person suspected in an armed robbery and several burglaries in the area. When the officer located the person, police say they took out a gun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer then fired their gun at the suspected armed robber.

No one was hurt. The person ran away and was caught a short time later.

Police say officers found a gun at the scene.