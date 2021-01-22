x
Tampa officers responding to armed barricaded person

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is responding to an armed barricaded person call in the area of 8400 block North Orleans Avenue.

According to police, the individual is believed to be the only person inside the home at this time.

"This is an evolving situation," the department wrote in a press release.

Officers did not specify if anyone in the neighborhood was being evacuated due to the response.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

