Tampa's R.I.C.H. House helping students learn about gardening

Students wrapped up a four-week garden project at the Sulphur Springs Resource Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — Students got a chance to grow their green thumb Monday under the leadership of the Tampa Police Department's R.I.C.H. House program.

With rakes and garden shovels on hand, students wrapped up a four-week garden project at the Sulphur Springs Resources in Community Hope (R.I.C.H) House location. Not only did the project give kids the opportunity to gain some essential life skills, TPD says students learned valuable information about growing healthy food for themselves and their families.

Mr. Michael Chaney with the Seminole Heights Garden Club volunteered his time to help the students learn.

"It's beautiful — seeing the kids get into the soil, get to watch their plants grow. Most kids are addicted to video games until they find nature. When you take kids to a garden or farm, you'll see them put their phones down. It's beautiful to see how they respond," Chaney said.

Now that the seeds have been planted for a garden of spinach, kale, carrots and more, students will get the chance to watch their crops grow while learning the importance of healthy eating.