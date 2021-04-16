Tampa police search for missing 66-year-old woman with Alzheimer's

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department needs your help finding a 66-year-old woman they say is missing and endangered.
Police say Cheryl Weidner-Maloy wandered from an assisted living facility around 10 p.m. Thursday near 3003 West Beach Street. She suffers from Alzheimer's and is bipolar, according to the report.
She is described as 5 foot 10 and is approximately 170 pounds with white hair. Officers say Mrs. Weidner-Maloy was last seen wearing a white sweater and flowered print jeans and white shoes.
If you see Mrs. Weidner-Maloy, please contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.
