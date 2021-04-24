Have you seen Joe? Tampa police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen Joe? Tampa police are looking for an 84-year-old man who they say has multiple medical conditions.
Joe Louis Lock was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue E. He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat with "I Love Jesus," a red t-shirt and white shorts with black graphics on it.
Police say Lock has Alzheimer's, diabetes and hypertension.
If you have any information on where he may be, contact police at 813-231-6230.
