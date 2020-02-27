PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — He’s trusted to enforce the laws, but now Tampa Police Sergeant Shane Gadoury is accused of breaking one.

The department said in a news release the 15-year veteran was arrested and charged with filing a false and fraudulent insurance claim in Pasco County.

Gadoury has been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed.

“I'm disappointed Shane has placed himself in this position." Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

