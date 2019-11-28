TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers shot a man they say pointed a gun at them on Thanksgiving.

Officers were dispatched to a report of "shots heard" early Thursday afternoon on East Flora Street near North Florida Avenue. A spokesperson says another 911 caller reported someone was armed with a gun.

When police showed up, they found a man in a backyard shed, where they say they ordered him to show his hands.

A spokesperson says the man then turned toward the officers and "pointed a gun in their direction." Police say they fired their own guns, hitting him.

Police Chief Brian Dugan said the Tampa officers had to use deadly force when they fired at the man. He was shot multiple times, but was not killed, Dugan said.

"We are fortunate that our two officers were not injured. They left their families to keep our city safe this Thanksgiving; but today, they were required to use deadly force," Dugan said.

Officers then began first aid and called for an ambulance. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No police officers were hurt.

