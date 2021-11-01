Tampa police investigate 2 reports of shots fired

Nobody was hurt in either case.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers say they are investigating two reports of shots fired on two streets Monday morning in North Tampa.

Officers say they were called to the 8600 block of North 11th Street just before 11 a.m. They found a car that was struck by a bullet. And, they found a car and building each hit by a bullet on the 8600 block of Mitchell Avenue.

No one was hurt at either location.

Detectives say it's still early in the investigation, and they are working on leads. They say two SUVs, one white and one black, were seen in the area around the time of the shooting. And, police would like to speak with the people inside the cars to see if they saw anything.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

