Tampa Police Department launches Spanish social media pages to help community

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department will now have social media pages dedicated to sharing information in Spanish.

Tampa PD says the new social media pages will be a way to help them communicate better to the diverse community it serves.

"Social media has proven to be an effective tool in communicating with the community," Chief Brian Dugan said. "By launching these social media platforms in Spanish, we can directly alert, inform, and interact with the Hispanic community."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 26.4 percent of Tampa's population is Hispanic or Latino.

Here are the pages:

¡Hola! Bienvenidos a nuestra página en español. Yo soy su Enlace Hispana, Rose Angelakopoulos.



Para contactarme directamente:

📞813-276-3272

📧policiadetampa@tampa.gov



Recuerde, para emergencia llame al 9-1-1 o al operador al 813-231-6130 pic.twitter.com/LfH0OyXHC1 — Policía de Tampa (@policiadetampa) March 5, 2021