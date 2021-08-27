Police: Person arrested after leading officers on chase around Tampa Bay

The white van was stopped near the Tampa International Airport. No one was hurt.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers say they were involved in a chase with a white van Friday morning.

Police say the call came in around 9 a.m. and was originally about a stolen car.

The driver of a white cargo van went south on Highway 41 to south Hillsborough County and then got onto I-275 N, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say the van then came back over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, went through Pinellas County onto I-275 over the Howard Frankland Bridge and took the Tampa Airport exit.

The chase ended when the cargo van went into soft grass near the Tampa International Airport before the Veteran's Expressway.

Nobody was injured.