TAMPA, Fla. — Roads in the city of Tampa get pretty busy around rush hour, making some people impatient while they wait as crosswalks. Sometimes, they cross before they get the walk signal.

"Hey sir? We're asking everyone to walk only on the green hand, thanks a million!," Tampa Police Officer Roy Paz shouted at a man walking through the crosswalk at Nebraska and Fowler.

He got a thumbs up in response.

"Yesterday I talked to 200 people!" Officer Paz said. He's a member of the traffic enforcement division working on a targeted enforcement campaign aimed at walkers and bikers weaving through cars and crossing just a few yards away from marked crosswalks.

"Honestly, a lot of people just don't know the rules even though you think they would."

This campaign is a partnership between the Florida Department of Transportation, the Institute for Police Technology and The University of North Florida called "Alert today, Alive tomorrow." It runs through May of 2020.

Officers will stop people they see breaking traffic rules and will hand out educational materials. They're focusing on areas with a history of dangerous crashes: Hillsborough, Nebraska and Fowler Avenues, Busch Boulevard, Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard and areas of Downtown Tampa.

Within the past year, multiple people have been hit and killed on Hillsborough Avenue, Nebraska Avenue and Busch Boulevard.

This campaign comes on the heels of another enforcement campaign that wrapped up in December of 2019. That campaign focused on speeding drivers.

Over the course of three months, Tampa Police officers made 1,258 traffic stops. They wrote 298 speed citations, gave out 801 warnings, wrote 148 tickets for other traffic offenses and handed out more than 1,700 safety educational materials.

