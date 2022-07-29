Teenager at Tampa Police's violent crime forum afraid she'll be hit by stray bullet one day

Community leaders at the gathering urged their neighbors to get involved by joining crime watch groups or by not following the “no snitch” rule.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department held another community forum on Thursday to talk about violent crime in the city.

Community leaders at the gathering urged their neighbors to get involved by joining crime watch groups or by not following the “no snitch” rule. One teenager who spoke brought some in the crowd to tears.

“One day, if I step outside and I get gunned down, I just can’t imagine the pain that my grandmother would feel,” 13-year-old Gigi Tucker said. “I have a very, very close relationship with my mother, and if she found out, that I got shot…I can’t imagine her pain.”

But that’s a pain that too many Tampa mothers already know all too well.

Now these community members are urging their own neighbors to lean on each other. They’re asking them to address the criminals terrorizing the city by reporting the people causing the problems.

“Children should not be getting hit by stray bullets,” one speaker said.

For now, TPD Chief Mary O’Connor says she’ll keep hosting these forums because she says “everybody needs to have a voice at the table.”

The chief says they will be hosting another forum soon to make sure that people in all areas of Tampa have a chance to voice their concerns.