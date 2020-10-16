Recovery efforts underway after suspected drowning in Tampa

Tampa Police and Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

TAMPA, Fla. — Divers and boat crews are working to locate a missing man last seen swimming in Culbreath Bayou near the Beach Park area of South Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department said witnesses reported seeing him in distress just before 11 a.m. Friday about 100 yards southwest of 33 South Treasure Drive. Witnesses told first responders the man was yelling for help before he went underwater.

Authorities dispatched boat and aviation crews in an effort to find him. Recovery efforts are now underway.

The man's identity is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

