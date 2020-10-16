Recovery efforts underway after suspected drowning in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Divers and boat crews are working to locate a missing man last seen swimming in Culbreath Bayou near the Beach Park area of South Tampa.
The Tampa Police Department said witnesses reported seeing him in distress just before 11 a.m. Friday about 100 yards southwest of 33 South Treasure Drive. Witnesses told first responders the man was yelling for help before he went underwater.
Authorities dispatched boat and aviation crews in an effort to find him. Recovery efforts are now underway.
The man's identity is not yet known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Fact-checking the Trump and Biden town halls
- 2 people refilling ammo airlifted with burns after 'explosion' engulfs garage in flames
- C-SPAN suspends Steve Scully after he admits to lying about Twitter hack
- Can we rely on 'herd immunity' to get rid of COVID-19 in Florida?
- USF to close College of Education, reconfigure it into graduate school amid budget cuts
- Feel like you're getting a ton of political campaign texts? It's not just you. Here's how to stop them
- The tropics are quiet now, but expected to get active for late October
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter