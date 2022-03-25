Tampa Pride expected to draw more than 100K people

Organizers say the first celebration for this group brought out about 25,000 people. Now, they're anticipating more than 100,000.

TAMPA, Fla. — When it comes to Tampa Pride, the big event is on Saturday, but you can already feel the energy of celebration.

"The events are just for everybody,” Tampa Pride President Carrie West says. “It's just so happy, the weather's gonna be beautiful! Come on down!”

With a parade, a food truck alley, music, a street fair, and more, this is an event for everybody to come out and embrace being exactly who they are.

"That's exactly what you have to do,” West says. “Be. Your. Self."

West says he has seen firsthand just how much the event has grown over the years. He says the first go-round for this group brought out about 25,000 people. Now?

"Last year we were thought 60,00 and over 80,000 came, and this year we're looking at possibly well over six figures."

West says people are flying in from all over the country for the celebrations this weekend. But, regardless of where they're coming from, this will be a true chance for some people to feel at home.

"It's a tear of joy,” West says.

“And that really means a lot. When you start seeing a tear of joy. It's just overwhelming seeing that many people cheering them on and supporting them, and maybe they didn’t know that those people were even around."