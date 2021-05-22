Tampa Pride brings out a crowd of at least 60,000

Organizers say the event is the first Pride celebration in the nation since the coronavirus pandemic began.

TAMPA, Fla — It's the long-awaited celebration everyone was waiting for.

Tampa Pride took over Ybor City on Saturday after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers say at least 60,000 people registered for the event and lined up down 7th Avenue.

"This is our first Tampa Pride, so we're happy. To see people, gay, straight, it doesn't matter. Everyone's out here just to show love and support. It's awesome. It's a wonderful event," Pam Cobb said.

Many are now relieved the love and comradery are back. Tampa Pride made the area larger to allow for social distancing. Masks were recommended, but not required.

"We're all just out here to be one big community again. Everyone's been up for the past year, I feel like now that everyone's vaccinated, you've earned it. Go have your fun," Wes Hughes said.

After a tough year, most in the crowd said the wait for this year's event was worth it.

"We've been through the struggles where you have to hide who you are. Be true to yourself. Life is short so be true to yourself. You know, the people who matter, they'll still be there," Cobb said.

Tampa Pride is just the first of many Pride celebrations we'll be seeing in Tampa Bay. St. Pete Pride is happening all throughout the month of June. They'll have 4 themed weeks to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Thousands are expected to come down for that next month.

