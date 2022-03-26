Tampa Pride 'Diversity Parade' attendees say the celebration is about love and acceptance

A colorful audience gathers in Tampa's Ybor City for the 7th annual Diversity Parade.

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of people gathered in Tampa's Ybor City on Saturday afternoon to watch the seventh annual Tampa Pride Diversity Parade.

On-lookers celebrated as the parade wound its way east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and E. 7th Avenue, down E. 7th Avenue to N. 20th Street.

Attendees described the event's energy as "positive and uplifting," an atmosphere where everyone was safe to celebrate who they are and who they love.

"It’s full of love and happiness and it’s just a nice pleasant experience," said Travis France, who had a booth at the event.

"I have a new chest and I wanted to show it off at pride!" said Alijah Marion, who was celebrating his first Pride since his top surgery. "Pride is always a good time to decompress. Everyone is just having good time. It’s good vibes good feels. Love is love man, there’s love in the air!"

For Ahmed Halouane, who was born in Nigeria, living as his authentic self was something he changed his entire life to do. "It’s illegal in my country, and I moved here to be openly gay and I love that. I’m living my best life to be honest."

Halouane says he is discouraged to see the Florida Legislature pass bills that he says negatively target the LGBTQ+ community, such as the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"There are a lot of young people who are in the closet, and we don’t want them to be scared about coming out," Halouane said. "Just be who you are. I moved here to be who I am."

Another parade attendee, John Patterson, wore a shirt that read, 'It's OK to say gay'. "They created this [shirt] in response to what the Legislature has been doing recently. Just to remind folks that it is okay to say gay," Patterson said.

Patterson says he is concerned about how the bill could impact LGBTQ+ youths.

"When I was little boy, I would have loved to have heard that there are gay men who can live happy lives because I never saw that," Patterson said. "So I was very closeted and very scared that people would find out about me. So knowing that there were more people like me out there would have made a big difference."





#RIGHTNOW: The Tampa Pride ‘Diversity Parade’ is underway in Ybor City. Here’s everything you need to know about the festivities: https://t.co/2saj9N6775 pic.twitter.com/gH43jKkN2h — Hannah Dineen WTSP (@hannah_dineen) March 26, 2022

But political conversations were limited throughout the event, with the focus on celebrating the LGBTQ+ community's progress.

"People nowadays are definitely more welcoming and more open to gay people," Taylor Halls said. "It’s definitely more accepting. We’re way more comfortable and with who we are and being in an open environment."

Halls had an optimistic outlook on future Pride celebrations.

"Every year that goes by, it’s going to be better, more accepting, more love, more comfort. Everything‘s just gonna be great," Halls said.

Kera Griur, a pansexual woman, gave advice to those in Tampa and beyond who are still closeted. "Be true to who you are. You are living for yourself and not for other people!"