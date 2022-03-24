Everything you need to know about Tampa Pride

While the parade will be Saturday, March 26, events begin Thursday, March 24.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ybor City is about to be decked out with LGBTQ+ pride as Tampa Pride gets underway this weekend.

Tampa Pride, one of the earliest Pride events of the year, will be held on March 26 in Ybor City in Tampa.

However, events surrounding the titular parade begin Thursday, March 24. From food to art to a low-sensory area, the event has everything to remind everyone that Historic Ybor City is also known as the GaYbor District.

To get ready for the festivities, we have everything you need to know.

You can enjoy live performances by Christopher Knolton and DJ Horace Burnett. Meet and mingle with sponsors of Tampa Pride, Grand Marshals and Miss Tampa Pride along with volunteers and event organizers.

When: Thursday, March 24

Where: Hotel Alba, 5303 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

What time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ticket info: $50. For purchase info, click here.

The event will feature Tampa Pride's special guest judge Aja LeBeija, known for her appearance in "RuPaul's Drag Race."

When: Friday, March 25

Where: The Cuban Club, 2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa

What time: Doors open at 7 p.m., event begins at 8 p.m.

Ticket info: $10 entry, more info here.

Celebrate the community's diversity with the Tampa Pride Street Festival. The event include the Artisans Fair on 9th Avenue and the Health & Wellness Fair in the HCC parking lot

When: Saturday, March 26

Where: N 14th Street and E 9th Avenue, Tampa

What time: Opening ceremonies begin at 10:45 a.m.

When: Saturday, March 26

Where: It will wind its way east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and 7th Avenue, down 7th Avenue to 20th Street. Parade announcements will be given from Centro Ybor.

What time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Find the full Diversity Parade route and festival locations here.

When: Saturday, March 26

Where: The Cuban Club, 2010 Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa

What time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Who can come: This is a 21+ event

Tickets: VIP tickets are $50. For more info, click here

Need to recharge?