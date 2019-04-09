TAMPA, Fla. — From making burgers to making beats, thats what self-taught musician Mikey Beasley did to pursue his dream of working in the music industry.

"I dropped out of high school to pursue my music. I was touring all around Florida and venues playing with rock bands," says Beasley.

From playing the drums at the age of five to touring around Florida in a band as a teenager, Beasley taught himself how to use the beat-making software. He says he wouldn't be where he is without perseverance and social media.

"I worked at McDonald's for three years and would come home and practice making beats. Thanks to social media, I can put my work out there and reach masses," Beasley said.

With more than 20 thousand followers on Instagram, he's known as Mikey B Beats. You'll hear his original music in TV shows and popular songs today.

"My music has been picked up for Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Bubble Gum commercials, anything you can think of that needs music, Beasley said.

Currently, he's making the music for the soundtrack of “The Freeway Boys." The film shares the story of "Freeway" Ricky Ross , a cocaine dealer in the 1980s, and who rapper Rick Ross got his stage name from.

When he's not making music or counseling others on social media marketing, Beasley says he enjoys helping other producers perfect their skills and better utilize social media as a talent.

To keep up with Mikey B Beats, you can follow him on Instagram.

