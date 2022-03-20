Bradenton man gears up for record-breaking run across US in honor of fallen Navy SEAL

This weekend, he's running 12 hours straight each day back-to-back as part of his training.

TAMPA, Fla. — Later this year, Nels Matson will try to break the World Record for the fastest run across America — from San Francisco City Hall to New York City Hall — in less than 42 days.

But Matson's goal isn't just a personal one. He's running as part of "Project Campbell's Call," which is honoring fallen Navy SEAL Chris Campbell.

To prepare for the grueling pace he's set for himself during his run, he's training right here in Tampa. On both Saturday and Sunday, Matson is running 12 hours straight — from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. — at the Anytime Fitness located on Race Track Road.

Over the course of those two days, Matson is attempting to log 62 miles each day. That'll get him close to his goal 72-mile-per-day pace during his record-breaking run.

Matson, who is an accountant and Ultra Endurance Athlete, will begin his official run on Aug. 30.

"Project Campbell's Call" aims to get 100,000 unique donors to the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP).

According to its website, the project began when Matson learned about his coworker Cindy Campbell's brother Chris.

Chris Campbell served his country as a Navy SEAL for nearly 15 years before he was killed on Aug. 6, 2011, in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

Shortly after her brother's death, Cindy Campbell found he left a note in his will saying he hoped 100,000 people would donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.