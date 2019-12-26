TAMPA, Fla. — People in Tampa are downright rude – according to a Business Insider survey.

Two thousand adults listed their top five rudest cites and the news outlet compiled the results into a list of America’s top 50.

Tampa came in at number 20 – but it wasn’t the only Florida city to make the list.

Jacksonville is even more boorish. It landed at 17 out of 50.

And then – there’s Miami.

At number 15 on the list, the Magic City was ranked as Florida’s rudest city.

The skyline of Miami is on the horizon of Biscayne Bay, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

AP

Apparently, Orlando is a lot nicer. It’s sitting pretty at number 40. After all, it is home to the happiest place on earth.

But, you probably won’t be surprised by the city that topped the list – good ol’ New York, New York. Of course, it’s easy to get cranky when you’re living in the city that never sleeps.

Los Angeles came in at number 2.

Washington, D.C was ranked number 3.

You can check out the entire survey here.

The setting sun is reflected off of the glass and steel buildings along the lower Manhattan skyline in New York City, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

AP

