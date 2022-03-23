Tampa to light up red for Red Cross Giving Day

Giving Day is an opportunity for communities to come together to support families affected by disasters.

TAMPA, Fla. — When the sun sets on Wednesday, some of Tampa's busiest areas will light up in red to show support for families devastated by disasters.

It's in honor of the eighth annual American Red Cross Giving Day, which the organization describes as an opportunity for communities to come together to support families in urgent need of disaster relief services.

The red lights shining across the Tampa Riverwalk, Old City Hall, and Downtown bridges will serve as a reminder to locals about the different ways to help those affected by hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and fires.

According to the American Red Cross, there are two different ways to get involved:

Making a financial donation at redcross.org/GivingDay. The money will provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance.

Spreading the word about Red Cross Giving Day. Use #HelpCantWait online when encouraging friends and family to consider donating.

Old City Hall, the Riverwalk and Downtown bridges will light up red for #RedCrossGivingDay.



Giving Day brings local communities together to help families who've been impacted by a home fire or other disaster and who need Red Cross services. Learn more: https://t.co/xfHfU4uQTX pic.twitter.com/stG21s0CQC — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) March 23, 2022

"Every eight minutes, generous donations enable the Red Cross to respond to a disaster in the U.S. when help can’t wait for families who need emergency shelter, food, emotional support and other assistance. This support remains critical as large disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires grow in frequency and intensity year after year," American Red Cross wrote on its website.

"What’s more, home fires also continue to upend lives each day: So far in 2022, Red Cross volunteers have helped nearly 60,000 people after more than 15,900 home fires across the country."

Giving Day is a huge part of Red Cross Month which is celebrated every March. The tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation in 1943 in honor of those giving back through the organization.

Visit redcross.org/redcrossmonth to learn about different ways to support the organization this month, like donating blood or taking a CPR class.