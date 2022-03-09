City of Tampa launches rental, move-in assistance program

A single person can make more than $72,000 a year and still potentially qualify for the program.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is now taking applications for its new rental assistance program.

On Wednesday, city leaders provided details on the Rental and Move-in Assistance Program (RMAP), which is described as an "innovative pilot program designed to help Tampa residents struggling with rental increases and paying for security deposits."

The city says the program, which officially launched March 1, gives people monthly financial literacy resources and move-in assistance.

Currently, $1 million from the city's general fund has been put toward RMAP.

Assistance available to people include:

financial literacy resources

security deposits

first and last month's rent

an ongoing monthly rental subsidy.

City leaders say RMAP can help more people because it doesn't come with the rent limitations imposed on state and federal programs, such as Tampa's DREAM program.

This means a single person can make up to $72,380 a year and still apply for the program and possibly qualify.

Learn more about the program and how to apply here. The city says approval is dependent on getting required documentation from both landlords and tenants.

The Tampa Bay area has seen the highest rent spike in the country, which is between 24 percent and 28 percent in the past year, according to CoStar Group. CoStar Group also reports the average renter in the Tampa Bay area saw their rent increase by more than $300.