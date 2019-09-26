TAMPA, Fla. — People may be looking to buy rather than rent in the Tampa Bay area, after another surge in leasing prices.

A brand new study from property search website Rent.com found rent prices are surging in several Tampa neighborhoods.

In addition to downtown, areas like old Seminole Heights (+5%), neighborhoods along Gandy Boulevard (+5%), New Tampa (+6%) and North Hyde Park (+14%) have all seen substantial rent increases.

Tampa real estate agent Cristan Fadal says the spike has some clients coming to him asking what they can own for the same amount or even less.

Fadal says Real estate prices have also gone up, but interest rates have recently come down; and in many cases that makes owning cheaper.

Prospective buyers should still do the math, he says, factoring in issues like down payments and how long they intend to stay in the area.

For some people, those high rents also make buying Tampa real estate an attractive investment consideration.

Another big consideration is the economy, but Fadal says even a mild recession might not slow down Tampa‘s hot rental market.

If people feel less confident about buying they still need to live somewhere, he points out, Increasing the demand and possibly prices for rental properties.

