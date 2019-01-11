TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor unveiled an ambitious transportation plan Friday, aimed at taking the city well into the future.

Residents have long complained about the region’s lack of transportation options, and Castor says now is the time to do something about it.

The five-point plan, said Castor, is long overdue and absolutely essential to Tampa’s growth and future.

“It is my opinion the transportation is the single most significant overarching issue facing our community today,” said Castor.

One of the mayor’s first priorities is to expand the popular streetcar line toward Tampa Heights and eventually Seminole Heights.

Not all of the streetcars would have wires or rails. Some of them would run on tires. But they would all have their own dedicated lane.

“The expansion into the heights should be a game-changer,” said Castor. “It will give locals transit options into downtown other than driving while cutting down on the number of vehicles on our street. It will make The Heights more accessible to visitors, giving tourists a fun and unique way to reach our local businesses.”

The mayor said she would also like to utilize more of the existing CSX railway tracks to reach into east Tampa, connecting other parts of the city with downtown.

“Roughly two-thirds of people who work downtown live within a three-mile radius,” said Castor. “Every one of those residents should have alternative options to get to work.”

Another priority for the mayor is what she calls the 20-mile green artery, a strip of green space that would allow people to walk or ride their bicycles, use alternative forms of transportation, and link the city’s neighborhoods.

Geraldo Valdez, who already uses part of the route to ride his electric cycle, says he likes the idea.

“If there are alternatives, I think that we should explore that,” he said.

HART bus service would also improve under the mayor’s new transportation plan, with pilot programs, expanded routes, and the promise of improved reliability.

“That’s a good idea,” said Audrey Median, who rides the bus every day. “I think the more available the buses, the more likely the people write it.”

Even if people are finding other ways to get around, the mayor also recognizes that parking continues to be a problem in downtown Tampa. So, she wants to adopt technology that will let people know where available spaces are and reserve them, rather than just circling around endlessly.

“The choices that we make today are critical as they will impact our quality of life,” said Castor. “Housing options, sustainability, and economic growth moving forward.”

All of this, of course, will cost money.

The mayor declined to put a dollar figure on it, but said she has already been lobbying in Washington DC and Tallahassee for transportation grants.

The plan also relies heavily on about $35 million a year which would come from the city’s cut of the one-cent sales tax Hillsborough County voters passed in November 2018.

That money has been tied up in court, but the mayor says regardless of how it shakes out, the people have spoken, transportation is a priority, and she is moving forward.

“The work that we do today on transportation,” said Castor, “Will be the legacy that we leave future generations you call Tampa home.”

