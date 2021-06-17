Tampa police: Man in critical condition after overnight shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities in Tampa say a man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday morning.
Officers say they responded to a call for shots heard at 26th Avenue and 50th Street in Tampa around 2:15 a.m.
When they arrived, police say they found a man with "trauma" to his upper body.
Tampa Fire Rescue says the man was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he is in critical condition.
The investigation is still underway.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.