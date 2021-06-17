Tampa police: Man in critical condition after overnight shooting

Police say it happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities in Tampa say a man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday morning.

Officers say they responded to a call for shots heard at 26th Avenue and 50th Street in Tampa around 2:15 a.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a man with "trauma" to his upper body.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the man was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The investigation is still underway.