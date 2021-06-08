x
4-year-old shoots 6-year-old in Tampa, police say

The child's injuries were not life-threatening.
TAMPA, Fla. — A 4-year-old found a gun and shot a 6-year-old Tuesday at a home in Tampa, police say.

Officers say it happened just after 10 a.m. on East Frierson Avenue near North 34th Street. 

Investigators say it appears the bullet grazed the 6-year-old's leg. The child was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be OK.  

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, it appears a 15-year-old left the gun under a sofa in the house. Police believe that's how the 4-year-old found it and fired the bullet.

The situation is still under investigation.

