4-year-old shoots 6-year-old in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A 4-year-old found a gun and shot a 6-year-old Tuesday at a home in Tampa, police say.
Officers say it happened just after 10 a.m. on East Frierson Avenue near North 34th Street.
Investigators say it appears the bullet grazed the 6-year-old's leg. The child was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be OK.
According to preliminary information from law enforcement, it appears a 15-year-old left the gun under a sofa in the house. Police believe that's how the 4-year-old found it and fired the bullet.
The situation is still under investigation.
What other people are reading right now:
- 30% chance Caribbean disturbance could develop into tropical depression, named storm
- US Senate report details sweeping failures around Jan. 6 Capitol attack
- COVID-19 vaccines: Florida needs to step it up to reach Biden's goal
- New FDA approved Alzheimer’s treatment 'brings hope,' even if it’s not a 'miracle drug'
- Tampa Bay area cleanup efforts to get involved with for World Oceans Day
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter