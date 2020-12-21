Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Tampa

His body was found around 11:30 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot and killed. And, Tampa police want to figure out who is responsible.

Officers were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the area of North 18th Street and East 19th Avenue in Tampa. When they arrived, they found the man dead.

Detectives say it is very early in their investigation, and they're trying to develop leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

