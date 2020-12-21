Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot and killed. And, Tampa police want to figure out who is responsible.
Officers were dispatched just before 11:30 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the area of North 18th Street and East 19th Avenue in Tampa. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
Detectives say it is very early in their investigation, and they're trying to develop leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.
- What is in the new $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill?
- Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on the way to Tampa Bay area medical centers
- Jupiter and Saturn to form first visible 'double planet' in 800 years
- Customer surprises Ruskin restaurant with $2,020 tip
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter