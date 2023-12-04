Trade in your old car seats at Target and get 20% off buying your next one

The coupon could also be applied to a stroller or certain baby gear.

TAMPA, Fla. — Do you have an old, expired or damaged car seat at your home? Maybe your child — growing like a weed — has outgrown it and you need a new one? Target is offering a coupon if you trade those old car seats in during the month of April.

It's part of the retail chain's annual Car Seat Trade-In program. Starting April 16 through April 29, people can recycle their old, expired or damaged car seats and later redeem a 20% coupon on their Target app or Target Circle website to buy a car seat, stroller or other eligible baby gear.

The coupon is able to be redeemed through May 13, 2023.

Target says since 2016, the company has recycled 2.19 million car seats and 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials.

"Through this program, we're making it easier for our guests to make and have access to more sustainable choices," a Target spokesperson said in a release.

Car seats can be complicated. There are store aisles full of choices and installation may be a challenge. Child passenger safety expert Dahlia Rizk says there are a few common mistakes.

“90% of parents think that they have their car seat in right and are using it right but about 60% of parents are using their car seat incorrectly,” she said.