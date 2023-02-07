Tampa tax preparer sentenced to federal prison for filing 1,000+ fake tax returns

The filings of the fake tax returns led to the overpayment of tax refunds to his clients in the amount of $1,688,931.90.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area man has been sentenced to federal prison after receiving more than $1 million in tax refunds on behalf of his clients over the last few years.

U.S. District Judge William F. Jung sentenced Thomas Johnson for his role in the preparation of "well over a thousand" false and fraudulent income tax returns, according to the United States Attorney's office for the Middle District of Florida. Johnson pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, 2022.

Documents say Johnson owned and operated a tax preparation business in Seffner. From 2015 to 2017, he was involved in preparing fake income tax returns on behalf of his clients.

"The fraudulent returns that Johnson helped to prepare contained false entries as to education credits that his clients were supposedly owed and Schedule C business losses for businesses that his clients denied having," the U.S. Attorney's office reports.

These filings resulted in the overpayment of tax refunds to his clients and the loss to the Internal Revenue Services of $1,688,931.90. The court has ordered Johnson to pay restitution to the IRS in that amount.