TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa tore down her home less than 24 hours after a tree limb fell on the property, and after learning of our report on 10News, a city councilman is taking action.

"Well, after you contacted my office, I did make a call to Sal Ruggierio who runs our code enforcement unit, and also Vanessa McCleary of housing, just to see what's going on with this process. What happens? Did we make any mistakes?" said City Councilman Orlando Gudes.



Carrie Corbett believes that answer is yes.

"I feel like they just took my livelihood away from me," Corbett said. "Like a part of me just died when they tore the house down."



Corbett’s house was damaged by a large tree limb that fell in late June. Code enforcement says the damage was so bad, inspectors called for an emergency demolition.



“The roof was damaged, and the walls in the house were starting to bow out from the damage, so it was his opinion it was an emergency,” Sal Ruggiero told 10News on Tuesday.



Severe structural damage gives the city power to move forward with immediate demolitions for safety reasons, but Corbett says she and her family of five had very little time to get 33 years of belongings out.



The tree fell on Friday around 6 p.m., and Corbett said crews were tearing down the house that Saturday morning."



She did sign this emergency demolition order, but she notes it was late at night and she was in a state of distress. Code enforcement disagrees.

Additionally, there was nothing in the letter saying when the demolition would happen. She also got letters after the house was torn down saying she had until July 19 to fix the problem. Code enforcement says that was a mistake.

"I'm hoping by mid next week, I'll get some full details...then I can make some decisions on if there's an ordinance or policy we need to change. Also, what are we doing to help this citizen?" said Gudes.

