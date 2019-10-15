TAMPA, Fla. — The 14-year-old who collapsed during football conditioning drills at Tampa's Middleton High School died of heatstroke, a final autopsy report reveals.
Hezekiah Walters passed away in June.
About 20 minutes into conditioning, which included sprints and "ladder drills," Walters stopped for a water break in the hot weather and vomited before collapsing. He died less than an hour and a half later.
The deputy chief medical examiner's report lists an enlarged heart as a contributing cause of death and mentions Walters' high body mass index -- but heatstroke was the main cause of death.
Walters was an incoming freshman.
The Hillsborough County school board has since approved adding year-round athletic trainers at its high schools in an effort to keep students safe.
