City of Tampa will be giving away a thousand trees to the community

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, the city of Tampa will be providing community members with plenty of shade thanks to the thousands of trees they plan on giving away.
According to city leaders, Mayor Jane Castor's tree giveaway event will be taking place Saturday morning at the Sulphur Springs Pool Parking Lot. Between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., residents will have their choice between three different species of trees:
- Red Maples - Mature spread: 25 to 35 feet | Mature height: 60 to 75 feet
- Baldcypress - Mature spread: 25 to 35 feet | Mature height: 60 to 80 feet
- Winged Elm - Mature spread: 30 to 40 feet | Mature height: 45 to 70 feet
All trees will measure up to five to eight feet tall, according to city leaders. Residents are asked to be prepared with blankets or towels in order to ensure safe transport.
Right now, the city says pre-registration for the event has reached capacity. However, there are still 100 spots left open for on-site registration.
To be eligible, city leaders say:
- Individuals must reside in the City of Tampa limits to be eligible for a free tree. Visit the city website to confirm your residency.
- Individuals must have a yard where they can safely plant the tree.
- All vehicles must be able to safely transport a five to eight-foot tree.
- Individuals must review all tree-planting guidelines and regulations at tampa.gov/Trees before they begin digging.
- Residents may only request one tree per household