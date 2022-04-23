City of Tampa will be giving away a thousand trees to the community

All trees will measure up to five to eight feet tall, according to city leaders.

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, the city of Tampa will be providing community members with plenty of shade thanks to the thousands of trees they plan on giving away.

According to city leaders, Mayor Jane Castor's tree giveaway event will be taking place Saturday morning at the Sulphur Springs Pool Parking Lot. Between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., residents will have their choice between three different species of trees:

Red Maples - Mature spread: 25 to 35 feet | Mature height: 60 to 75 feet

Baldcypress - Mature spread: 25 to 35 feet | Mature height: 60 to 80 feet

Winged Elm - Mature spread: 30 to 40 feet | Mature height: 45 to 70 feet

All trees will measure up to five to eight feet tall, according to city leaders. Residents are asked to be prepared with blankets or towels in order to ensure safe transport.

Right now, the city says pre-registration for the event has reached capacity. However, there are still 100 spots left open for on-site registration.

To be eligible, city leaders say: