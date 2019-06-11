TAMPA, Fla. — According to a new study by WalletHub, Tampa is the best city for veterans to live in the U.S.

With more than 19.2 million veterans living in the U.S. and around 37,800 of them experiencing homelessness, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, it is important for veterans to find the best place to settle.

That’s why WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities on their livability, affordability, and veteran-friendliness.

The study looked at four key items: employment, economy, quality of life and health. To get their results WalletHub graded each of the four items on a 25-point scale. The individual scores were then tallied to give each city up to a 100-point rating.

Tampa topped the list at 72.44 points, with their highest ranking falling under veteran quality of life, scoring big with veteran job fairs, veteran income growth, and retiree-friendliness. Though, when it comes to veteran housing affordability Tampa has some work to do.

Three other Florida cities join Tampa in the top 10 cities for veterans:

No. 3: Orlando, FL

No. 9: St. Petersburg, FL

No. 10: Jacksonville, FL

Miami fell just above the middle of the pack coming in at 33 and Hialeah rounded out the bottom of the list coming in at 83.

