TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa roads are known for deadly crashes: Hillsborough Avenue, Busch Boulevard and Fowler Avenue.

In recent years, more than 30 people have been killed on those roads. Many of those people are bicyclists and walkers. That's why Tampa Police are partnering with the University of South Florida's Center for Urban Transportation Research and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officers will be increasing the number of patrols on these streets and will write tickets with the intention of education. "It's important for everyone's safety," says Master Patrol Officer Demetrius German. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes and to increase safety for everyone on the roadway.

This targeted speed reduction campaign lasts until the end of December.

