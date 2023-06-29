Tampa traveler expected to miss wife's military graduation because of nationwide airline cancellations, delays

Sherwayne Thompson is one of many flyers across the country caught up in a massive wave of delays and cancellations.

TAMPA, Fla. — As lucky passengers head to their flights, and others look up at the board seeing delays in red, Sherwayne Thompson is checking his phone hoping for good news.

“I’m feeling down," he said. “It's crazy, I put out all this effort and it’s like, I failed again.”

Thompson is one of many flyers across the country caught up in a massive wave of delays and cancellations caused by staff shortages and bad weather in the northeast.

He hasn’t seen his wife since April when she graduated from basic training and he planned to be there for her in Richmond, Virginia, as completes her Advanced Individual Training for the U.S. Army.

“My wife is serving and protecting for America, and I just want to go support her tomorrow morning,” Thompson said.

But he says after a cancellation, the earliest flight he was offered would only get him to an airport about two hours away from his destination...12 hours too late.

Travel experts from AAA say other flyers can expect similar issues.

“Largely due to weather, but it also has to do with staffing and challenges with air traffic control, so unfortunately is causing a domino effect of delays and flight cancellations,” Mark Jenkins from AAA said.

With even more passengers expected to head to the airport in the coming days for holiday travel, AAA says you may want to reach out and see if there’s still time to get travel insurance or potentially look into reconfiguring your plans.

“For some folks, where the destination is within driving distance, that may be the best choice to go ahead and look at another mode of transportation," Jenkins said. "For those traveling across the country, driving might not be the best solution for them, they might have to stick it out.”

As Thompson comes to terms with the fact that his wife may not get to see him in the crowd Thursday morning, he still hopes she knows that her loved ones are rooting for her.