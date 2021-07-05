Tampa readies for potential storm surge from Tropical Storm Elsa

The city of Tampa and MacDill Air Force Base started preparing over the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is getting ready for Tropical Storm Elsa and the possibility of flooding and storm surge.

Storm preparation crews spent Sunday and Monday clearing out storm drains and pumping out water from retention ponds to the lowest possible levels. They cleared 6 tons of debris.



On Monday, the city opened three sandbag locations. At the Himes Avenue Sports Complex, neighbors were lined up early with shovels.

Debbie Beno was among them. She’s lived in South Tampa for 34 years and recently has had issues with standing water just from the rain.

“If just a regular rain gives me [standing water] with the teardowns, it’s just going to be a nightmare,” she said.

She came out to get sandbags by herself but found she wasn’t alone. Sheri Taber and her friends loaded the bags into Debbie’s car and followed her home to help unload.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. I have not had a problem but I’m in a new house. We’re in a flood zone and we saw what happened yesterday, we still have standing water but I have help and she doesn’t,” said Taber.



Farther south on MacDill Air Force Base, the KC-135 aircraft had already been moved to McConnell AFB in Kansas and the flight line was closed.



“That really enables us to focus on the rest of the base and making sure that we’re ready. We do expect there to be some significant winds and probably flooding,” said Col. Ben Jonsson, MacDill’s commander.

Col. Jonsson says they aren’t expecting a potential surge to flood homes on the base, but they’re asking everyone to be aware. They’ll communicate changes via the base Facebook page and chain-of-command.

With 7.2 miles of coastline, Jonsson says there are areas that easily flood. That includes the FamCamp RV Park on the southern edge of the base. Dozens of campers were given until noon on Tuesday to pack up and leave. The power will also be turned off in that area for safety.



Meghan Shatto is a travel nurse. She and her husband are temporarily living in the RV park. The couple has been through storms, but with their camper so close to the bay, they want to make sure they’re safe.

“The bay is visible from the camper door so it’s definitely more of a concern,” said Meghan Shatto.



“We’re just packing up and heading to Bradenton to ride out the storm and we’ll be back when we’re allowed,” she said.