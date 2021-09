The kind gesture is part of a nationwide effort to honor vets and their families.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa veteran has a new roof over his head thanks to a grant from a local construction company.

Kennedy Construction and Habitat for Humanity partnered up Friday morning to gift U.S. Army veteran Charles Robinson his new roof.

The kind gesture is part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to honor vets and their families.