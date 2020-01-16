TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly 50 companies both national and local, are coming together with one goal: to help military families and veterans find well-paying jobs.

RecruitMilitary is hosting a Tampa job fair on Thursday at Amalie Arena. The free event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People who go to the event will be able to talk to representatives from local and national companies, learn interview techniques, learn to craft an elevator pitch and be able to review their resumes.

RecruitMilitary says more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States are underemployed and underutilized, so this event focuses on lowering the unemployment rate of military spouses.

