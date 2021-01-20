Tampa virtual job fair for veterans, military spouses

The Tampa Bay area is home to nearly 100,000 veterans.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than a dozen businesses and organizations are looking to hire Tampa Bay area veterans and military spouses during an online job fair.

The virtual job fair hosted by Recruit Military will be held Jan. 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

The event is open to those who have served in the military and military spouses, including those who are active duty, retired, separated, veterans, National Guard, and Reserve.