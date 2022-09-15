Tampa City Council to vote on whether to move forward with latest wastewater reuse plan

Environmental activists are critical of the plan that could move treated wastewater to the drinking supply.

TAMPA, Fla. — The years-long debate over how to handle the city of Tampa’s wastewater continues Thursday with Tampa city councilors set to vote on whether to move forward with a project that could divert heavily-treated wastewater to the city’s drinking water supply.

Right now the city treats roughly 50 million gallons of wastewater a day before dumping into it Tampa Bay, but the city is pushing a new plan known as PURE, which stands for Purify Usable Resources for the Environment, which in part would divert the wastewater to the Hillsborough River and potentially the drinking supply.

The city of Tampa once pushed a water reuse project dubbed "toilet to tap," which was highly criticized for being unsafe, risky, and unnecessary.

"Really sounded like a rebranding of tap to us," said Nancy Stevens, the Conservation Chair of the Sierra Club, who alongside environmental activists argues the plan would cause unnecessary risk and potentially harm wildlife and human health.

"Using wastewater should be one of the last things we do because it’s very expensive to make it safe," said Stevens, who added the idea is so new that there are not even standards or regulations. The city says public health is a top priority.

Leaders with the city of Tampa argue that PURE is just an opportunity to explore options and research new ways to best use Tampa's wastewater.

"We’ve expanded the scope by looking at many options," said Whit Remer, the city's sustainability and resilience officer.

On the city's website, it says some of the options include:

Pumping water down into the aquifer, which is called recharging the aquifer, and withdrawing it during the dry season — also called recovery of the water.

Adding the water created during the PURE process to the Hillsborough River Reservoir.

Selling reclaimed water to another water utility.

Sending reclaimed water deep underground using deep well injection.

Treating reclaimed water to drinking water standards and adding it directly into the drinking water supply.

Adding treated reclaimed water to the base of the Hillsborough River Dam to maintain healthy river flows to the Lower Hillsborough River