Tampa waiting on shipment of liquid oxygen, preparing to switch to chlorine to purify water

If the city doesn't get a shipment by Thursday evening, it will have to resort to a back-up plan.

TAMPA, Fla. — A shortage of liquid oxygen across Florida and other parts of the country is now impacting people in the Tampa Bay region.

That shortage is linked to the heightened demand in hospitals amid the ongoing pandemic. Currently, area hospitals say they have enough equipment to meet patient needs.

As of Thursday afternoon, the city of Tampa was waiting on a truckload of liquid oxygen used to purify the city's water. It was supposed to be delivered Wednesday evening.

"We do have a back-up plan. We are waiting on a load of liquid oxygen as we speak and if we don’t get it, we might have to implement that back-up plan in the next 24 hours," said Chuck Weber, director of the City of Tampa Water Department.

The back-up plan is to treat water with chlorine, which could change the taste and odor by as early as Friday.

Weber says they've been in touch with the vendor. But, because they're overloaded, it's been difficult to get updates on if and when they'll get the shipment.

"If we don’t get a load by this evening, we’ll be going to Plan B," he said.

The city of Tampa supplies its water from the Hillsborough River Reservoir, and Weber says the biggest treatment challenge is total organic carbon, which makes the water brown.

Weber says liquid oxygen is the most effective treatment for the water that comes from the Hillsborough River. Chlorine is second best.

"With the quality of the water that’s coming down the river right now, we can treat the water to all the regulations (with chlorine), we’ll notice a change in the odor and taste; but it’s still safe," said Weber.

The city of Tampa Water Department supplies water to roughly 700,000 people.

If the city switches to chlorine treatment Thursday evening, residents will see a change to their water by Friday.

To be clear: People in the city of Tampa are not being asked to conserve their water because of the plentiful supply coming from the Hillsborough River Reservoir.

However, people living in other parts of Hillsborough County were encouraged Wednesday to consider eliminating non-essential water use by a different regional utility, Tampa Bay Water.

In a message posted Wednesday on the county's website, Tampa Bay Water said it would be temporarily shifting its water treatment process at the Lithia Hydrogen Sulfide Removal Facility. It said a lack of liquid oxygen deliveries was to blame.

Tampa Bay Water is switching to a sodium hypochlorite, or bleach, treatment at the facility. That could come with changes in taste or odor, though the water remains safe to drink.

"Hillsborough County recommends that customers help preserve the region's drinking water by eliminating non-essential water uses, including watering lawns when it's raining, using pressure washers, and washing vehicles at home," the county wrote in the message about Tampa Bay Water.

Water-saving tips can be found here.