'My aunts and uncles lost everything': Tampa woman from Hawaii tries to help state after loved ones suffer from wildfires

State officials said they are unable to estimate how many people are still missing from the wildfires in Maui.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — At least 89 people have died from the wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

However, first responders are expecting the number of people reported dead to climb. The impact is so disastrous that officials are unable to provide an estimate on the number of people missing.

"My aunts and uncles lost everything. My auntie is going back to nothing," Makineti "Kui" Hafoka-Barreno of Tampa said.

Hafoka-Barreno hadn't gotten word that all her loved ones thousands of miles away were accounted for until late Friday night. She said her loved ones are among those affected by the fires.

Now, Hafoka-Barreno is trying to help people in need, including her loved ones, by collecting supplies through her gym Aumakua Fitness in Temple Terrace.

So far, people have pitched in with clothes, shoes, utensils and cash.

"It's more than heartbreaking, but yet the Aloha spirit still thrives," she said. "I really, really hope to bring a lot of support as much as I can from [the] Tampa Bay area."

The streets she grew up walking on have been wiped out. On top of the homes, historic sites have been destroyed.

However, Hafoka-Barreno said she believes the "Aloha Spirit" will thrive once more, but it will take the rest of the world to help the people of Maui.

"We are so strong, but that doesn't mean we don't need help," she said.

The Maui wildfires are now the deadliest natural disaster in state history.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said operations Saturday would focus on "the loss of life" as he toured the devastation on Lahaina's beloved Front Street with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"Most of our focus will be on humans today," he said.

As the death toll from the fires on the island rises, it's unclear how morgues will be able to accommodate the number of victims considering there is just one hospital and three mortuaries.

Emergency managers in Maui were still assessing the scope of the damage Saturday in the center of Lahaina and searching for places to house people displaced from their homes.

If you'd like to help out with Hafoka-Barreno's efforts, visit this link.

Anyone who is interested in helping with wildfire relief can find more information on the American Red Cross' website.